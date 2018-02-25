Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Records four-point night

Kuznetsov scored a goal and three assists with a plus-3 rating in a 5-1 victory over the Sabres on Saturday.

With the four-point night, Kuznetsov tied his point total of 59 from last season. To get to that mark in 62 games puts him on track for a new career high. Saturday's performance also moved him back to even in the plus-minus category, where Kuznetsov has excelled in recent seasons. Furthermore, Saturday ended a streak of just one point for Kuznetsov in the last five games. His breakthrough versus the Sabres was just what owners wanted.