Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Stays sizzling
Kuznetsov recorded two assists, three shots and a plus-2 rating during Tuesday's 3-2 victory over the Canucks.
Kuznetsov has tallied two goals and seven points in his last five games as he's heating up after a very quiet January. The 26-year-old's 7.6 shooting rate is below his average in recent seasons, and a regression to the mean is certainly a possibility down the stretch, so keep him rolling.
