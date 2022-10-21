Kuznetsov has completed his one-game suspension and will return to the Washington lineup Saturday against the Kings.
Kuznetsov was suspended for Thursday's tilt against Ottawa after clipping Vancouver's Kyle Burroughs with a high-stick during Monday's win over the Canucks. Look for Kuznetsov to return to a top-six role Saturday versus LA. He has four assists in four games this season.
