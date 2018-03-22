Play

Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: To miss third straight game Thursday

Kuznetsov (upper body) will not dress Thursday against the Red Wings, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

Kuznetsov skated on his own during Wednesday's practice, but has yet to resume contact drills and so will sit out again. Lars Eller will continue to take the 25-year-old Russian's place as the second line center.

