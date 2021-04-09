Samsonov allowed four goals on 32 shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Bruins.

Samsonov was behind right from the start after allowing a goal to Jeremy Lauzon in the opening minute. Anton Blidh, Brad Marchand (shorthanded) and Craig Smith (power play) also tallied against Samsonov, who gave up at least four goals for the fourth straight game. His recent skid has him down to 9-3-1 with a 2.97 GAA and an .894 save percentage in 14 outings. Vitek Vanecek will likely handle the goaltending duties Friday in Buffalo.