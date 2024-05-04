Samsonov is expected to start on the road in Game 7 against Boston on Saturday, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Samsonov has struggled in the first round, allowing 12 goals on 103 shots (.883 save percentage) over four outings, which led to him being pulled in favor of Joseph Woll during Game 4. Although Toronto still lost that contest 3-1, which gave Boston a 3-1 series lead, the 25-year-old Woll would start in Games 5 and 6, earning two straight wins while saving 49 of 51 shots. However, Woll is dealing with an injury, so the Leafs will have to put their hopes in Samsonov for the deciding tilt of the series.