Samsonov allowed two goals on 31 shots in Saturday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Bruins in Game 7.

Samsonov put in a strong showing after Joseph Woll (undisclosed) was deemed unavailable for the winner-take-all contest. Samsonov was able to get the game to overtime, but a bank pass from Hampus Lindholm found David Pastrnak in the space between Samsonov and defenseman Morgan Rielly, and Pastrnak was able to convert the decisive goal. Samsonov won just one of his five playoff appearances, allowing 14 goals on 134 shots during the first round. The 27-year-old will be an unrestricted free agent this summer, and the emergence of Woll makes it seem unlikely Samsonov will be coming back to the Maple Leafs after a mediocre campaign.