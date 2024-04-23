Samsonov stopped 27 of 29 shots in Monday's 3-2 victory over the Bruins in Game 2.

It was a much-needed rebound effort from Samsonov after the 27-year-old netminder allowed four goals in Saturday's Game 1 loss. Samsonov had an up-and-down regular season, ultimately finishing 23-7-8 despite an .890 save percentage and 3.13 GAA. He figures to be back between the pipes Wednesday when the Leafs return home for Game 3.