Samsonov was the first goaltender off the ice at morning practice, per Mark Masters of TSN, indicating he will defend the home crease versus Boston on Saturday.

This is a crucial game for the Maple Leafs as they trail the best-of-seven series 2-1. Samsonov has not been great in the first three games of the series, giving up nine goals on 86 shots (.895 save percentage). Samsonov could be replaced for Game 5 in Boston by Joseph Woll, should he come up with another weak performance Saturday.