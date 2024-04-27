Share Video

Link copied!

Samsonov was the first goaltender off the ice at morning practice, per Mark Masters of TSN, indicating he will defend the home crease versus Boston on Saturday.

This is a crucial game for the Maple Leafs as they trail the best-of-seven series 2-1. Samsonov has not been great in the first three games of the series, giving up nine goals on 86 shots (.895 save percentage). Samsonov could be replaced for Game 5 in Boston by Joseph Woll, should he come up with another weak performance Saturday.

More News