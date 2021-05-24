Samsonov will join Russia for the IIHF World Championships, Martin Merk of IIHF.com reports.

Samsonov should be fairly fresh given that he has only played three games since May 1, posting a 2.99 GAA and .899 save percentage behind a 0-3 record in the Stanley Cup playoffs. The 24-year-old managed a 2.69 GAA and .902 save percentage behind a 13-4-1 record in 19 starts during the regular season.