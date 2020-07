Samsonov (undisclosed) will not participate in Monday's practice, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Samsonov has plenty of time to get back on the ice but is the sole remaining member of Washington's roster yet to take part in any Phase 3 practice session. There is no reason to believe the 23-year-old netminder's availability for round robin play is in question, but keep circling back for further updates.