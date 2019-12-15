Samsonov made 26 saves in a 5-2 victory over the Lightning on Saturday.

The Caps' goalie of the future was locked in a duel with the NHL's best 'tender, Andrei Vasilevskiy, until the third period. Samsonov has won three straight and sits at 8-2 with a 2.38 GAA and .918 save percentage. He's as good a spot starter as there is in fantasy. Use accordingly.