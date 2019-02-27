Vrana tallied an assist, a plus-2 rating and three shots during Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Senators.

Vrana has only been held off the scoresheet twice in his last seven games, and has posted six goals and 18 points in 26 games since the calendar rolled into 2019. The 22-year-old winger has established himself as a top-six forward on a potent offensive attack and has enough fantasy value to justify rostering in most formats.