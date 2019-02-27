Capitals' Jakub Vrana: Bags apple Tuesday
Vrana tallied an assist, a plus-2 rating and three shots during Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Senators.
Vrana has only been held off the scoresheet twice in his last seven games, and has posted six goals and 18 points in 26 games since the calendar rolled into 2019. The 22-year-old winger has established himself as a top-six forward on a potent offensive attack and has enough fantasy value to justify rostering in most formats.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...