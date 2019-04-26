Vrana played through an injury during the Capitals' postseason run, Brian McNally of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Vrana didn't notch a point during the postseason, finishing the seven-game series with a minus-1 rating, eight shots on goal, eight hits and two blocked shots. Despite the silent conclusion to his campaign, the third-year winger collected a career-best 47 points -- 24 goals and 23 assists -- over 82 games during the regular season. The marked improvements should shoot him up draft boards heading into 2019-20.