Capitals' Jakub Vrana: Pots 25th goal
Vrana tallied a goal and four shots during Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Jets.
Vrana showcased his blazing speed on an end to end rush in the first period to give the Captials a 2-0 lead. The 23-year-old winger has eclipsed the 25-goal mark for the first time in his young career and with a prominent even strength and powerplay role on one of the league's best offenses, the sky is the limit for the speedy Czech.
More News
-
Capitals' Jakub Vrana: Sets up Oshie twice•
-
Capitals' Jakub Vrana: Enjoying breakout year•
-
Capitals' Jakub Vrana: Nine games and counting•
-
Capitals' Jakub Vrana: Extends point streak to four games•
-
Capitals' Jakub Vrana: Lights lamp twice in OT victory•
-
Capitals' Jakub Vrana: Snaps 10-game goal drought•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.