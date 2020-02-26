Vrana tallied a goal and four shots during Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Jets.

Vrana showcased his blazing speed on an end to end rush in the first period to give the Captials a 2-0 lead. The 23-year-old winger has eclipsed the 25-goal mark for the first time in his young career and with a prominent even strength and powerplay role on one of the league's best offenses, the sky is the limit for the speedy Czech.