Carlson tallied two assists, a plus-3 rating and four blocked shots during Saturday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Carlson has nine points over his last 11 games as the Capitals are firing on all cylinders to chase down a playoff spot in the final weeks of the season. The 34-year-old has been a reliable fantasy defender for most of his career and should be a solid producer for fantasy managers in the home stretch.