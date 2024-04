Carlson notched two assists in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Sabres.

It's only the veteran blueliner's second multi-point performance in the last 17 games, although his production's been steady with three goals and 12 points over that stretch. Carlson has reached 50 points on the season for the sixth time in his career, but his point-per-game pace of 0.63 is his lowest since 2016-17.