Carlson tallied a power-play goal and added two shots during Monday's 6-3 win over the Senators.

Carlson's goal capped a memorable night as he become the franchise's all-time leader in games played by a defenseman, passing Calle Johansson with 984 games. The 34-year-old has a healthy four points in his last six games and is reclaiming his mantle as one of the league's more dependable offensive blue liners so keep him rolling.