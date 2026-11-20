Carlson scored a power-play goal Thursday in a 3-1 win over the Oilers.

Carlson wired a one-timer on the power play in the second period. He has 10 points (two goals, eight assists and 11 shots in his last five games. Yes, five games. Carlson has 20 points (seven goals, 13 assists) and 51 shots in 22 games. His 13.7 shooting percentage isn't that much above the 10.5 he put up last season, but it's more than double his career mark of 6.6. Carlson's work this season may be sustainable, and if so, he's going to carry your squad.