Carlson logged an assist and five shots on goal in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Canucks.

Carlson is up to a goal and four assists over eight outings in March. The 34-year-old defenseman has 39 points, 131 shots on net, 152 blocked shots, 51 hits and a minus-1 rating through 66 contests overall. Carlson continues to see heavy usage on the top pairing and first power-play unit, but the Capitals' low-scoring tendencies in 2023-24 have put a damper on his contributions.