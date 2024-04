Carlson scored the game-winning goal Saturday in a 4-2 victory over Tampa Bay.

He scored on a high wrist shot from the right circle on a third-period power play to push the Capitalss ahead 3-2. Carlson's 150th NHL goal moved him past Kevin Hatcher for the most goals by a defender in franchise history. Carlson has nine markers and 51 points in 80 games this season. He's tied with Shayne Gostisbehere for 15th among NHL blueliners in scoring.