Capitals' John Carlson: Chips in assist as Caps hoist cup
Carlson helped Washington clinch its first Stanley Cup victory in franchise history Thursday by chipping in a power-play helper in a 4-3 victory over the Golden Knights.
Carlson was a major source of offense from the blue line throughout the postseason, with 12 of his 20 points in 24 games coming on the power play. He also led all defensemen with 68 regular-season points, so expect Carlson to net a hefty payday in unrestricted free agency, be it in Washington or elsewhere. Regardless of where he lands, the 28-year-old should offer plenty of value in both the real and fantasy rinks after helping guide his team to hockey's pinnacle.
