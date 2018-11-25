Capitals' John Carlson: Puts on passing clinic

Carlson recorded three assists in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Rangers.

All three of Carlson's helpers were of the primary variety, with his final assist setting up Brett Connelly for the game-winner midway through the third period, and he also added four shots, two blocked shots, two hits and a plus-4 rating in an impressive all-round performance. The blueliner now has 10 points (all assists) in his last 10 games, boosting his production on the season to five goals and 24 points through 22 games.

