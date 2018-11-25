Capitals' John Carlson: Puts on passing clinic
Carlson recorded three assists in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Rangers.
All three of Carlson's helpers were of the primary variety, with his final assist setting up Brett Connelly for the game-winner midway through the third period, and he also added four shots, two blocked shots, two hits and a plus-4 rating in an impressive all-round performance. The blueliner now has 10 points (all assists) in his last 10 games, boosting his production on the season to five goals and 24 points through 22 games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...