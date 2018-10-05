Capitals' John Carlson: Tallies goal, assist Thursday

Carlson recorded a goal, an assist, a plus-3 rating and four shots during Thursday's 7-6 overtime loss to the Penguins.

Carlson has four points in the first two games of the season and is well on his way to meeting the career-high 68 points he totaled last season. The 28-year-old should again be one of the top fantasy blueliners in 2018-19 so keep him in your lineups.