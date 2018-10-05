Capitals' John Carlson: Tallies goal, assist Thursday
Carlson recorded a goal, an assist, a plus-3 rating and four shots during Thursday's 7-6 overtime loss to the Penguins.
Carlson has four points in the first two games of the season and is well on his way to meeting the career-high 68 points he totaled last season. The 28-year-old should again be one of the top fantasy blueliners in 2018-19 so keep him in your lineups.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...