Carlson (lower body) won't play Tuesday versus Boston, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.

Carlson practiced Monday and was on the ice for Tuesday's morning skate, so although he won't play in Washington's regular-season finale, he appears to be on track to play in Saturday's Game 1 against the Bruins. The 31-year-old defender has racked up 10 goals and 44 points through 52 games this campaign.