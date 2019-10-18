Siegenthaler (upper body) expects to play Friday against the Rangers, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Siegenthaler appears no worse for wear after exiting Wednesday's win over the Maple Leafs following a collision with winger Richard Panik (upper body). The Swiss blueline is expected to skate once more alongside John Carlson on the first pairing, but the return of Michal Kempny (hamstring) could see his role reduced once the latter gets back into game shape. Needless to say, with just one helper and four shots in eight games, the 22-year-old's already limited fantasy value could all but vanish if he sees a meaningful reduction in his role.