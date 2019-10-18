Capitals' Jonas Siegenthaler: Good to go Friday
Siegenthaler (upper body) expects to play Friday against the Rangers, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Siegenthaler appears no worse for wear after exiting Wednesday's win over the Maple Leafs following a collision with winger Richard Panik (upper body). The Swiss blueline is expected to skate once more alongside John Carlson on the first pairing, but the return of Michal Kempny (hamstring) could see his role reduced once the latter gets back into game shape. Needless to say, with just one helper and four shots in eight games, the 22-year-old's already limited fantasy value could all but vanish if he sees a meaningful reduction in his role.
More News
-
Capitals' Jonas Siegenthaler: Leaves game Wednesday•
-
Capitals' Jonas Siegenthaler: Dips toe in minors•
-
Capitals' Jonas Siegenthaler: Making playoff debut Thursday•
-
Capitals' Jonas Siegenthaler: Bounces back to NHL•
-
Capitals' Jonas Siegenthaler: Promoted to top level•
-
Capitals' Jonas Siegenthaler: Shipped to minors•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.