Capitals' Matt Niskanen: Remains without clear timetable

Niskanen (upper body) said he's "feeling good," but doesn't know if he'll be an option for Sunday's home game against the Oilers, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

While the 30-year-old blueliner appears to making progress, he's not likely to have a firm timetable for his return until he proves that he can withstand full contact and show up for multiple practices. If he doesn't return Sunday, then perhaps Tuesday's road game against the Predators would be in play.