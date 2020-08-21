Niskanen was suspended for Friday's Game 6 matchup against the Canadiens for Cross-checking forward Brendan Gallagher per The NHL's Department of Player Safety

Niskanen's cross-check ended up hitting Gallagher in the face, and it was later confirmed that the play ended up breaking the Montreal forward's jaw. Now that the veteran is officially out for a game, the Flyers would likely reinsert Shayne Gostisbehere into the lineup, possibly even taking Niskanen's spot on the power play as well. It's unclear whether Niskanen will appeal his one-game suspension.