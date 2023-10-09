Pacioretty (Achilles) was put on long-term injured reserve Monday.

Pacioretty will miss at least the first 10 games and 24 days of the 2023-24 season. An exact timeline for his return remains unclear, but head coach Spencer Carbery said during the summer that Pacioretty could end up missing the first month or two of the upcoming campaign. Pacioretty signed a one-year, $2 million contract with the Capitals in July after being limited to just five games with Carolina last season.