Pacioretty (Achilles) is not expected to be available for the start of the 2023-24 season, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Pacioretty has suffered two torn Achilles tendons since the summer of 2022. Washington head coach Spencer Carbery told NHL.com on Aug. 22 that he doesn't have an exact timetable for Pacioretty's return, but the 34-year-old winger may end up missing the first month or two of the 2023-24 campaign. Pacioretty was limited to just five games last season with Carolina, scoring three goals and posting 16 shots on net. He signed a one-year, $2 million contract with the Capitals in July.