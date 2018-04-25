The Capitals recalled Walker from AHL Hershey on Wednesday, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

AHL Hershey didn't qualify for the Calder Cup playoffs this season, so the Capitals will let Walker tag along as a black ace for their second-round matchup with the Penguins. The 24-year-old forward notched nine goals and 22 points in 40 games in the minors this campaign.