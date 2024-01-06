Aube-Kubel registered an assist in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Hurricanes.
The Capitals aren't asking much of Aube-Kubel in his fourth-line role, but he's been an efficient producer given the scant role, adding three goals, five assists and a plus-6 rating through 25 games. Aube-Kubel is set to become an unrestricted free agent in the summer.
More News
-
Capitals' Nicolas Aube-Kubel: Produces assist in win•
-
Capitals' Nicolas Aube-Kubel: Two points in season debut•
-
Capitals' Nicolas Aube-Kubel: Ascends to top level•
-
Capitals' Nicolas Aube-Kubel: On waivers•
-
Capitals' Nicolas Aube-Kubel: Pots goal Sunday•
-
Capitals' Nicolas Aube-Kubel: Lights lamp Tuesday•