Aube-Kubel recorded an assist in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Aube-Kubel was scratched Thursday versus the Panthers, but he's played in the Capitals' last two games, leaving Matthew Phillips as a scratch once again. While the job security isn't strong, Aube-Kubel adds a physical element to the Capitals' fourth line, so he should be in the lineup most of the time. The 27-year-old winger has a modest 14 points with 67 hits, 38 shots on net, 23 PIM and a plus-8 rating through 38 contests this season.