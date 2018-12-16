Capitals' Pheonix Copley: Gets win with help from Ovie
Copley made 26 saves in a 4-3 shootout win over Buffalo on Saturday night.
Copley has three-straight wins and a 7-2-1 record on the season. His overall ratios aren't spectacular, but wins are wins. Perhaps the North Pole native will get a nice gift for his game from his hometown buddy, Santa. And those ratios will start to improve. Copley is a matchups guy -- nothing more and nothing less. And in this case, Alexander Ovechkin and his killer scoring streak helped deliver the win.
