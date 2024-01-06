Per John Hoven of SiriusXM NHL Network Radio, Copley (knee) underwent successful ACL surgery earlier in the week and will be lost for the season.

Copley was injured three weeks ago during practice and was replaced on the roster by David Rittich. Copley was 4-1-2 with a 3.16 GAA and an .870 save percentage, losing his No. 1 job to Cam Talbot early in the season. Copley was outstanding last season, going 24-6-3 with a 2.64 GAA and a .903 save percentage, leading the Kings into the playoffs after Jonathan Quick was unable to hold down the top job. Copley is expected to be ready for the start of training camp and will be looking for a new contract as he is slated to be a UFA at the end of the season.