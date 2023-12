Copley (undisclosed) was put on long-term injured reserve Sunday.

Copley, who was injured during practice Friday, will be out for at least 10 games and 24 days following his placement on LTIR. He has posted a 4-1-2 record this season with a 3.16 GAA and an .870 save percentage in eight appearances this season. David Rittich has been serving as Cam Talbot's backup during Copley's absence.