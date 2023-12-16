Copley (undisclosed) didn't travel with the Kings to Seattle and will consequently miss Saturday's road game against the Kraken, Zach Dooley of LA Kings Insider reports.

Copley sustained the injury during Friday's practice. He has a 4-1-2 record, 3.17 GAA and .870 save percentage in eight contests this season. David Rittich was summoned from AHL Ontario on Friday and is projected to back up Cam Talbot on Saturday, though LA's starter hasn't been confirmed. There's no timetable for Copley's return, but given that he isn't traveling with the team, he will likely also miss Tuesday's game in San Jose. The Kings will then return home to host the Kraken on Wednesday.