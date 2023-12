Copley will get the starting nod for Sunday's road game against the Rangers, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Copley has won three straight games, allowing just four goals on 78 shots during that stretch. That includes an 18-save shutout against Montreal and a 26-save win over Columbus in his last outing. On the year, Copley is 4-0-2 despite a lackluster 3.03 GAA and .873 save percentage.