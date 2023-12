Copley allowed four goals on 27 shots in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Rangers.

After holding the Rangers off the board in the first period, Copley surrendered two goals apiece in the second and third frames en route to a 4-1 defeat. The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for Copley -- he'd posted a .949 save percentage in that span. Overall, the 31-year-old netminder is 4-1-2 on the season with an .870 save percentage and 3.16 GAA while backing up Cam Talbot in Los Angeles.