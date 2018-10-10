Copley will get the road starting nod against the Devils on Thursday, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.

The news all but confirms Braden Holtby will be between the pipes for the Stanley Cup Final rematch with Vegas on Wednesday. The 25-year-old Copley will be making his first start of the 2018-19 campaign and should probably be expected to see between 20-25 games this season behind Holtby.