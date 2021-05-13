Copley was promoted to the active roster Wednesday, per CapFriendly.
Copley will serve as goaltending depth for the Capitals during the postseason. The 29-year-old isn't expected to see any playing time -- he's No. 4 on the depth chart at best.
