Copley surrendered four goals on 24 shots before giving way to Vitek Vanecek in Thursday's 5-2 preseason loss to Montreal.

Copley failed to withstand a first-period onslaught from Montreal, surrendering three goals on 15 shots in the opening frame. Things settled down from there, but the 26-year-old native of North Pole, Alaska still didn't do much to help his case in the quest to earn the backup job behind Braden Holtby this season.