Copley surrendered four goals on 24 shots before giving way to Vitek Vanecek in Thursday's 5-2 preseason loss to Montreal.

Copley failed to withstand a first-period onslaught from Montreal, surrendering three goals on 15 shots in the opening frame. Things settled down from there, but the 26-year-old native of North Pole, Alaska still didn't do much to help his case in the quest to earn the backup job behind Braden Holtby this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories