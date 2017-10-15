Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Allows eight goals in loss
Grubauer made 29 saves in Saturday's 8-2 loss to the Flyers.
Grubauer took a beating Saturday night -- there's no other way to describe it. The Flyers' top line of Jakub Voracek, Sean Couturier and Claude Giroux combined for 10 points and pretty much skated circles around the hapless Caps. Grubauer wasn't to blame for many of the goals, but he'll still need to tighten some straps if he is to get many starts.
