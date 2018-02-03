Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Allows goal in relief Friday
Grubauer surrendered a goal on six shots after entering in the third period of Friday's 7-4 loss to Pittsburgh.
The Penguins were opportunistic Friday, and Gurbauer entered with the game all but out of reach. Additionally, the lone goal he did allow deflected off defenseman Brooks Orpik's foot. The German netminder's 4-6-3 record, .916 save percentage and 2.60 GAA don't jump off the page, but Grubauer is definitely worth considering when starting against favorable opponents.
More News
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Allows two in tough-luck loss•
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Starting in goal Friday•
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Holds on for comeback win•
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Will start Friday•
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Makes 37 saves to stymie Canucks•
-
Capitals' Philipp Grubauer: Tapped for Tuesday's start•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...