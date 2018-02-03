Grubauer surrendered a goal on six shots after entering in the third period of Friday's 7-4 loss to Pittsburgh.

The Penguins were opportunistic Friday, and Gurbauer entered with the game all but out of reach. Additionally, the lone goal he did allow deflected off defenseman Brooks Orpik's foot. The German netminder's 4-6-3 record, .916 save percentage and 2.60 GAA don't jump off the page, but Grubauer is definitely worth considering when starting against favorable opponents.