Sandin (upper body) will be a game-time decision Friday versus the Rangers, according to Tom Gulitti of NHL.com.

Sandin has missed the last seven games, and finally was in a regular jersey at morning practice Friday. The blueliner had three goals and 23 points in 68 regular-season appearances. Look for Dylan McIlrath to come out of the lineup, should Sandin play in Game 3.

