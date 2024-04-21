Sandin (upper body) won't play Sunday in Game 1 versus the Rangers, per Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post.

Sandin also missed the final five games of the regular season. He picked up three goals, 23 points, 79 shots on net, 106 blocked shots and 75 hits in 68 appearances during the 2023-24 campaign. With Nick Jensen (upper body) unavailable as well, Vincent Iorio and Dylan McIlrath will suit up in Sunday's contest.