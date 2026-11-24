Sandin (knee) has been cleared to start taking contact, Sammi Silber of The District Standard reports Tuesday.

Sandin still seems unlikely to suit up versus the Flyers on Wednesday, considering he has just started taking contact, but he hasn't been officially ruled out. IN 73 regular-season games last year, the 23-year-old blueliner notched five goals and 24 assists, just missing the 30-point threshold. Given his extended layoff, Sandin will face an uphill battle to get to 30 points this season as well.