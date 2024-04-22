Share Video

Link copied!

Sandin (upper body) may be available versus the Rangers on Tuesday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Sandin is closing in on a return to action after having been sidelined for the previous six contests due to his upper-body issue. If Sandin can play Tuesday, he could draw in as a substitute for Vincent Iorio (upper body), who was deemed day-to-day ahead of Game 2.

More News