Sandin (upper body) may be available versus the Rangers on Tuesday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Sandin is closing in on a return to action after having been sidelined for the previous six contests due to his upper-body issue. If Sandin can play Tuesday, he could draw in as a substitute for Vincent Iorio (upper body), who was deemed day-to-day ahead of Game 2.
