Sandin (upper body) will not play Friday against the Rangers, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.
Sandin will miss his eighth consecutive game Friday. The 24-year-old was considered a game-time call Friday, so he should have a good chance at returning Sunday for Game 4 versus New York.
More News
-
Capitals' Rasmus Sandin: Could play Friday•
-
Capitals' Rasmus Sandin: Out for Game 2•
-
Capitals' Rasmus Sandin: Could return Tuesday•
-
Capitals' Rasmus Sandin: Unavailable for Game 1•
-
Capitals' Rasmus Sandin: Practicing in non-contact jersey•
-
Capitals' Rasmus Sandin: Returns to practice Thursday•