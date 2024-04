Sandin (upper body) is at morning practice Saturday in a non-contact jersey, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

The Capitals play Game 1 versus the Rangers on Sunday, and it's starting to look like Sandin won't be ready to return. He missed the last five games of the regular season with the injury, finishing with three goals and 20 assists in 68 appearances. Should Sandin be unavailable Sunday, look for Dylan McIlrath to dress as the Capitals' sixth defenseman.